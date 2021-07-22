Hilltop Holdings: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $99.1 million.

The Dallas-based bank said it had earnings of $1.21 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The insurance holding compnay posted revenue of $474.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $447.8 million, missing Street forecasts.

Hilltop Holdings shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $32.33, a climb of 77% in the last 12 months.