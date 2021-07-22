Commerce: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $162.3 million.

The bank, based in Kansas City, Missouri, said it had earnings of $1.38 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $350.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $347.1 million, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $347.9 million.

Commerce shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 31% in the last 12 months.