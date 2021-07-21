Business

First Community: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, S.C.

First Community Corp. (FCCO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $3.5 million.

The bank, based in Lexington, South Carolina, said it had earnings of 47 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 46 cents per share.

The holding company for First Community Bank posted revenue of $15.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.5 million, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.3 million.

First Community shares have increased 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 47% in the last 12 months.

