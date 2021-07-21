First Cash Financial Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

First Cash Financial Services Inc. (FCFS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $28.4 million.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 71 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The pawn store posted revenue of $389.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $386.5 million.

First Cash Financial Services shares have increased almost 7% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 18% in the last 12 months.