Grains higher, livestock mixed.

Grain futures were higher on Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for July was up 23.75 cents at $6.3150 a bushel; July corn was up 60.75 cents at $6.99 a bushel; Sep oats gained 14.50 cents at $4.14 a bushel; while July soybeans rose 35.50 cents at $14.49 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was up 1.82 cents at $1.2122 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost .87 cent at $1.5735 a pound; July lean hogs gained .32 cent at $1.1217 a pound.