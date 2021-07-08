Business

Correction: Virus Outbreak-Back to Office story

By ALEXANDRA OLSON The Associated Press

FILE - In this June 16, 2021 file photo, people walk through steam from a street grating during the morning commute in New York. Companies around the U.S. are scrambling to figure out how to bring employees back to the office after more than a year of them working remotely. Most are proceeding cautiously, trying to navigate declining COVID-19 infections against a potential backlash by workers who are not ready to return. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
FILE - In this June 16, 2021 file photo, people walk through steam from a street grating during the morning commute in New York. Companies around the U.S. are scrambling to figure out how to bring employees back to the office after more than a year of them working remotely. Most are proceeding cautiously, trying to navigate declining COVID-19 infections against a potential backlash by workers who are not ready to return. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Richard Drew AP
NEW YORK

In a story July 7, 2021, about workers returning to the office, The Associated Press erroneously reported the title of Chris Riccobono. He is the founder of Untuckit, not the CEO.

  Comments  

Business

Steve Ballmer becomes ninth member of the $100 billion club

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service