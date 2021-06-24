Business

Cow found after escape from California slaughterhouse

The Associated Press

SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif.

A cow that eluded authorities after a small herd escaped from a Southern California slaughterhouse was found in a park early Thursday.

Wranglers lassoed the fugitive after Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies used their patrol cars to prevent it from absconding from the expansive Whittier Narrows recreation area about 10 miles (16 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

The cow was among 40 that escaped from a slaughterhouse Tuesday evening and ran through a neighborhood in suburban Pico Rivera, where one was shot and killed when it charged at a family and all but one were later rounded up.

  Comments  

Business

Czech airline sues Boeing over losses related to 737 MAX

June 24, 2021 9:31 AM

Business

Inflation on the menu as US restaurants pass on soaring costs

Business

Kentucky offers sweepstakes to encourage summer reading

June 24, 2021 9:24 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service