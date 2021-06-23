Business

Cycling team manager suspended 3 years for sexual harassment

The Associated Press

AIGLE, Switzerland

The manager of a women's cycling team was suspended for three years by the sport's governing body on Wednesday for alleged sexual harassment of several riders.

Marc Bracke’s behavior “constituted sexual harassment” of female cyclists, the UCI’s disciplinary commission ruled in the case against the director of the Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus team.

“The disciplinary commission has therefore ordered the suspension of Mr. Bracke from any role in cycling with immediate effect for a period of three years,” the UCI said.

Several riders had accused Bracke of inappropriate conduct. The UCI announced the suspension after its disciplinary commission confirmed a finding by its ethics commission that Bracke sexually harassed riders.

Bracke will need to take a harassment awareness program to be granted a new license after his suspension.

  Comments  

Business

Kentucky offers sweepstakes to encourage summer reading

June 23, 2021 4:37 AM

Business

Nestle unit to open second meal hub in Georgia, hiring 665

June 23, 2021 4:37 AM

Business

Kansas City: Lawsuit over police funding is ‘false flag’

June 23, 2021 4:37 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service