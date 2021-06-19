Business
Blue Jays acquire reliver Jacob Barnes from Mets
Reliever Jacob Barnes was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the New York Mets on Saturday for pitching prospect Troy Miller.
Barnes, 31, is 1-1 with two saves and a 6.27 ERA over 19 relief appearances this season. He has a 4.53 ERA over his six-year career.
He was designated for assignment on Monday, a day after he gave up a tiebreaking grand slam to Fernando Tatis Jr. followed by a home run by Manny Machado in a 7-3 loss to San Diego.
Miller, 24, was 3-2 with a 4.93 ERA over seven appearances with High-A Vancouver and Double-A New Hampshire this season. He signed a minor league contract with Toronto in 2018.
