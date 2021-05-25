Dycom Industries: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $898,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 4 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The provider of specialty contracting services posted revenue of $727.5 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $766.3 million.

Dycom Industries shares have risen 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.