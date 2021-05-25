Distiller announces annual scholarship for Kentucky State

A Kentucky whiskey maker has announced a $25,000 annual scholarship for Kentucky State University's master of agriculture sciences in environmental studies program.

Bulleit Frontier Whiskey hopes to promote diversity in the industry with the gift to the historically Black university, the company said in a news release.

The scholarship is on top of a $10 million commitment that parent company Diageo North America announced earlier this year. That money is to be used to fund permanent endowments at 25 historically Black colleges and universities. Kentucky State received $1 million of that donation, the largest in the school's history, the Bulleit release said.

The Bulleit grant will provide $25,000 to support students in the program annually for the next five years.

“With this partnership we're helping remove a financial barrier that prevents students from getting across the finish line,” Kentucky State President M. Christopher Brown II said.