Officials ID remains of soldier killed during Korean War

The remains of an eastern Kentucky solider killed during the Korean War have been identified, officials said.

The remains of Army Cpl. Burl Mullins, 23, of Dorton, were identified in April through DNA and anthropological analysis as well as circumstantial evidence, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said in a statement last week.

Mullins was reported as missing in action on Nov. 30, 1950, when his unit was attacked by enemy forces near the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea, and it was later learned that he had been taken as a prisoner of war, the statement said. He was a member of Heavy Mortar Company, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division.

His remains were among those turned over to the U.S. in 2018 by North Korea, the agency said.

A rosette will be placed next to Mullins’ name on the Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu to show his remains have been identified.

He will be buried in his hometown.