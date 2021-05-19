Business

2 workers found dead in Alabama car dealership storage room

The Associated Press

IRONDALE, Ala.

Two workers were found dead Wednesday inside of a storage room at an Alabama car dealership, according to authorities.

The discovery was made at around 1:30 p.m. at the automotive store in Irondale, city police Sgt. Michael Mangina said. Investigators did not find any obvious signs of foul play, he added.

The area was tested for carbon monoxide, but the results were negative, police said.

The bodies were taken to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office to determine causes of death.

Mangina said the men, who were working on computers at the business, were likely dead for a few hours before they were found.

The investigation is ongoing.

