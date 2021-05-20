Las Vegas business owner sentenced for Medicaid fraud

A Las Vegas business owner has been sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for defrauding the North Carolina Medicaid Program of more than $13 million over two years, according to a federal prosecutor's office.

Citing court documents, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District said Latisha Harron, 44, also was ordered to pay more than $13 million in restitution to the program on charges of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud.

Harron was sentenced on Tuesday.

According to a news release, Harron admitted to conspiring with her husband to bill the government for fictitious home health services between 2017 and 2019. She also admitted to carrying out the fraud through searching for information in obituaries, which they used to obtain a Medicaid Identification Number and then “back-bill” the state for services it claimed to have provided prior to the person's death.

Harron also admitted to working with her husband to launder the money to purchase a $900,000 private jet, luxury jewelry and clothing, as well as properties in North Carolina.