Dorena-Hickman Ferry expected to resume operations this week

The Associated Press

PADUCAH, Ky.

A ferry that carries vehicles across the Mississippi River between Kentucky and Missouri is expected to resume operations this week, officials said.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed on May 5 for engine maintenance. Parts for the work are expected to be delivered in time for the ferry to resume service sometime on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Originally, the work was set to be completed last week, but several parts were in short supply, officials said.

The ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri. It is the only direct route between the two states.

