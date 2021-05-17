Reading International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Reading International Inc. (RDI) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $19 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Culver City, California-based company said it had net income of 86 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 80 cents per share.

The movie theater owner posted revenue of $21.3 million in the period.

Reading International shares have climbed 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 92% in the last 12 months.