Metra adds bike cars to BNSF, Rock Island lines

Suburban Chicago's commuter rail service is adding cars that accommodate bicycles on two train lines.

Metra said in a statement that the bike cars were operational on the Rock Island and BNSF lines starting Saturday. The cars carry 16 bicycles instead of the five bikes that are allowed on Metra's accessible diesel railcars.

The bike cars will be available on weekday and weekend trains, and are easily identifiable: the exterior of the cars has a bight blue and grey color scheme and a large white bicycle decal next to the exterior doors.

Metra's first bike cars were added last year on the Milwaukee District North line, and the success of the cars prompted the agency to expand their use in time for summer. More bike cars are expected to be added this summer.

“The expanded availability of bike cars will make the region more accessible and encourage cyclists to explore the trails and communities along our rail lines," Metra CEO/Executive Director Jim Derwinski said. The effort also highlights Metra's commitment to “green” transportation options that help the environment.