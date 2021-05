Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $294,000.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share.

The owner of royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties posted revenue of $954,000 in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Friday, the company's shares hit 43 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 46 cents.