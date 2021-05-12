Strongbridge Biopharma: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.8 million in its first quarter.

The Trevose, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 11 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $8.4 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.2 million.

The company's shares closed at $2.41. A year ago, they were trading at $3.19.