Interface: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Interface Inc. (TILE) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $6.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, were 17 cents per share.

The carpet tile company posted revenue of $253.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Interface said it expects revenue in the range of $290 million.

Interface shares have climbed 27% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 57% in the last 12 months.