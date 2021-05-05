Sempra: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Sempra Energy (SRE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $874 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of $2.87 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.95 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.77 per share.

The natural gas and electricity provider posted revenue of $3.26 billion in the period.

Sempra expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.50 to $8.10 per share.

Sempra shares have increased slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 11%. The stock has risen 11% in the last 12 months.