Exxon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $2.73 billion, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 65 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations, but Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $59.15 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $55.16 billion.

Exxon shares have increased 43% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 12%. The stock has climbed 24% in the last 12 months.