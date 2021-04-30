Carter’s: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Carter's Inc. (CRI) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $86.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.96. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.98 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The maker of children's apparel and accessories posted revenue of $787.4 million in the period.

Carter's shares have increased roughly 10% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 25% in the last 12 months.