Huntsman: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Huntsman Corp. (HUN) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $83 million.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 66 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $1.84 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.75 billion.

Huntsman shares have climbed 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 68% in the last 12 months.