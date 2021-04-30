New Home: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The New Home Co. (NWHM) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $553,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Aliso Viejo, California-based company said it had profit of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and pretax expenses, came to 8 cents per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $99.2 million in the period.

New Home shares have risen 36% since the beginning of the year. The stock has nearly tripled in the last 12 months.