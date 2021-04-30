2 counties awarded grants to support job training

Two western Kentucky counties have been awarded grant funding that will support job training, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Nearly $1 million from the Community Development Block Grant program will go toward purchasing land in Webster County for the Western Kentucky Regional Training Center and toward upgrading an outdated sewer system at Job Corps in Union County, Beshear said in a statement.

The Webster center plans to train students as utility linemen and diesel mechanics and help them obtain a commercial driver’s license. Job Corps is a residential career training program that offers programs in welding, carpentry, plumbing, culinary arts and more.

“Every Kentucky community should have reliable water and sewer service and a strong education system,” Beshear said. The projects "will provide Kentuckians opportunities in critical industries at both the Western Kentucky Regional Training Center and the Job Corp Center, which will improve communities across Western Kentucky.”