OSI: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $18.8 million.

The Hawthorne, California-based company said it had profit of $1.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.38 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.35 per share.

The airport security and full-body scanner manufacturer posted revenue of $283.8 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $288.6 million.

OSI expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion.

OSI shares have increased 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 37% in the last 12 months.