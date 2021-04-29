CBRE: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $266.2 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 86 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The provider of real estate investment management services posted revenue of $5.94 billion in the period.

CBRE shares have risen 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 97% in the last 12 months.