Comcast: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $3.33 billion.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of 71 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 76 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The cable provider posted revenue of $27.21 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $26.78 billion.

Comcast shares have climbed 3% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 11%. The stock has risen 42% in the last 12 months.