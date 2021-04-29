Hershey: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Hershey Co. (HSY) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $395.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hershey, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of $1.90. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.92 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.81 per share.

The chocolate bar and candy maker posted revenue of $2.3 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.1 billion.

Hershey expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.79 to $6.92 per share.

Hershey shares have climbed slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has increased 11%. The stock has climbed 18% in the last 12 months.