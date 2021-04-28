Duke Energy helicopter crashes in North Carolina

A Duke Energy helicopter crashed Wednesday in a wooded area in North Carolina, officials said.

The helicopter went down around 1 p.m. near some homes in the town of Eden, news outlets reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in an email that a Bell 429 helicopter crashed while the pilot was conducting power line work in Eden around 1:55 p.m.

The FAA said three people were aboard the helicopter, but their conditions weren’t immediately known and referred questions on their conditions to local authorities.

Duke Energy issued a statement saying it learned of an incident near the Dan River Combined Cycle Station. The National Transportation Safety board is expected to have an investigator on the scene on Thursday, and the statement from the Charlotte-based utility says it is also is investigating the crash.

The Dan River Combined Cycle Station went online in 2012, according to a description on the utility's website. It provides electricity to as many as 620,000 customers, nearly double the capacity of the steam plant it replaced.