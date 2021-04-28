Business

Prosperity Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

HOUSTON

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $133.3 million.

The Houston-based bank said it had earnings of $1.44 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $306.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $288.6 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $282.5 million.

Prosperity Bancshares shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 42% in the last 12 months.

