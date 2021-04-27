Business

Turning Point Brands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (TPB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $11.8 million.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 57 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 80 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $107.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Turning Point Brands said it expects revenue in the range of $103 million to $109 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $422 million to $440 million.

Turning Point Brands shares have climbed 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

  Comments  

Business

Waste Management: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

April 27, 2021 6:29 AM

Business

Stifel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

April 27, 2021 6:27 AM

Business

First Commonwealth Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

April 27, 2021 6:21 AM

Business

First Foundation: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

April 27, 2021 6:19 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service