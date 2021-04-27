TransUnion: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TransUnion (TRU) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $127.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 91 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 80 cents per share.

The credit reporting company posted revenue of $745.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $704.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, TransUnion expects its per-share earnings to range from 89 cents to 92 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $744 million to $754 million for the fiscal second quarter.

TransUnion expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.58 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.99 billion.

TransUnion shares have increased slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 39% in the last 12 months.