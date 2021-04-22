S&T Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $31.9 million.

The bank, based in Indiana, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of 81 cents per share.

The holding company for S&T Bank posted revenue of $92 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $87.9 million, which topped Street forecasts.

S&T Bancorp shares have risen 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 26% in the last 12 months.