Abbott: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.79 billion.

The Abbott Park, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.32 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.33 per share.

The maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs posted revenue of $10.46 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.84 billion.

Abbott expects full-year earnings to be $5 per share.

Abbott shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 30% in the last 12 months.