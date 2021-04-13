Appalachian Regional Healthcare names first female CEO

Appalachian Regional Healthcare has named Hollie Harris Phillips as its new president and chief executive officer.

Phillips becomes the first woman to lead the not-for-profit health system that operates 13 hospitals in eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia, Appalachian Regional Healthcare said in a statement. Phillips has worked for the organization for 19 years and currently serves as vice president for corporate strategy and chief strategy officer.

She will move into her new position in May, succeeding President and CEO Joe Grossman, who is retiring.

Phillips is a strong, hands-on leader with a passion for improving access to care, said Duanne Thompson, chairman of Appalachian Regional Heathcare's Board of Trustees.

“We have the utmost confidence in Hollie,” he said. “She is well prepared to lead our organization into the future. We trust that under her leadership the ARH system will continue to grow and excel.”