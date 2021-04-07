Alabama Senate expected to debate lottery bill

Alabama senators could vote on a lottery bill Wednesday as lawmakers try to get the issue of gambling before state voters for the first time since 1999.

Senators said they expect to debate the bill by Republican Sen. Jim McClendon of Springville on Wednesday. The bill would authorize a lottery where tickets could be sold at stores, kiosks and through a phone app. The outlook for the bill is unclear. Senators earlier this session narrowly rejected a proposal to start a state lottery and allow up to 10 casinos in the state.

Alabama is one of five states without a state lottery. Alabama voters in 1999 rejected then-Gov. Don Siegelman’s proposed state lottery, but lawmakers in both parties say they believe voters are now more welcoming to the idea.