Acuity Brands: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $62.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.74. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.12 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.69 per share.

The lighting maker posted revenue of $776.6 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $784.9 million.

Acuity Brands shares have risen 20% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 70% in the last 12 months.