Correction: Voltswagen of America story

In a story March 29, 2021, about Volkswagen of America, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the company would change its brand name to “Voltswagen,” based on false assurances from the company that the change was legitimate. On Tuesday, after the company issued a fake news release, it said its statements had been an early April Fool’s Day joke.
German health officials have agreed to restrict the use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine in people under 60, amid fresh concern over unusual blood clots reported in a tiny number of those who received the shots.
