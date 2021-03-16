Norwegian Cruise Line cancels sailings through June amid coronavirus pandemic

The date any cruise line will return to service in the U.S. continues to push further into the calendar year, with Norwegian Cruise Line announcing the latest round of cancellations.

Parent company Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. announced Tuesday: “We have extended our voluntary temporary suspension of all voyages through June 2021.”

In a statement, the cruise line said: “We are committed to taking all appropriate steps and actions to combat the spread of COVID-19 and are working closely and in partnership with local, state, federal and global agencies. While this may result in additional future changes, please know our teams are working around the clock to do what is right by our guests and travel partners. We continue to monitor this situation closely and will provide additional updates as they are available.”

Those with reservations will automatically get refunds, the cruise line said, as well as a 10% off coupon added to their accounts, which is good for a year.

The company’s three cruise lines amount to 28 ships including Regent Seven Seas Splendor which debuted in 2020 and Norwegian Encore which debuted in 2019. Norwegian Cruise Line is the third largest line in the world and sails from Port Canaveral, PortMiami and the Port of Tampa.

Several cruise lines such as Disney Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean and Carnival recently canceled U.S. sailings through April.

Cruise lines were at the epicenter of deadly outbreaks in early 2020 as the coronavirus first began to take hold.