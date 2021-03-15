Grains mixed, livestock mixed

Grain futures were mixed on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May was up 1.75 cents at $6.4075 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 1.75 cents at $5.4425 a bushel; May oats was off .25 cent at $3.78 cents a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanced 13.50 cents at $14.0975 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off .08 cent at $1.1937 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle rose .75 cent at $1.3682 a pound; April lean hogs fell 1.40 cents at .8982 a pound.