Grains mixed, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for May was up 1.75 cents at $6.4075 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 1.75 cents at $5.4425 a bushel; May oats was off .25 cent at $3.78 cents a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanced 13.50 cents at $14.0975 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Apr. live cattle was off .08 cent at $1.1937 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle rose .75 cent at $1.3682 a pound; April lean hogs fell 1.40 cents at .8982 a pound.

