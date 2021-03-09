PQ Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (PQG) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $216.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $1.60 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 61 cents per share.

The specialty chemical producer posted revenue of $281.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $196.4 million, or $1.45 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.11 billion.

PQ Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $555 million to $565 million.

PQ Group shares have climbed 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 52% in the last 12 months.