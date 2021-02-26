Bandwidth: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to 13 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The enterprise software developer posted revenue of $113 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $96.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $44 million, or $1.83 per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $343.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Bandwidth said it expects revenue in the range of $108 million to $109 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 2 cents to 12 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $460.4 million to $464.4 million.

Bandwidth shares have increased almost 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.