Applied Optoelectronics: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AAOI) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Sugar Land, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 57 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The maker of fiber optic products used by cable TV providers posted revenue of $52.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $52 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $58.5 million, or $2.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $234.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Applied Optoelectronics expects its per-share earnings to range from 23 cents to 28 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $47 million to $51 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Applied Optoelectronics shares have climbed 31% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased almost 10% in the last 12 months.