Axonics: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

IRVINE, Calif.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. (AXNX) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 32 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $34.8 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.9 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $54.9 million, or $1.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $111.5 million.

Axonics shares have climbed roughly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 41% in the last 12 months.

