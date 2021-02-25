NuVasive: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.7 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 59 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The spinal device maker posted revenue of $291.8 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $298.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $37.2 million, or 72 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.05 billion.

NuVasive shares have risen roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $58.50, a fall of 18% in the last 12 months.