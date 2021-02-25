Business

Papa John’s: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Papa John's International Inc. (PZZA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $13.2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The pizza chain posted revenue of $469.8 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $465.5 million.

Papa John's shares have risen 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 50% in the last 12 months.

