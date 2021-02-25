Colony Credit: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CLNC) on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $52.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $24.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $353.3 million, or $2.75 per share. Revenue was reported as $102.3 million.

Colony Credit shares have increased 19% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 35% in the last 12 months.