Nvidia: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $1.46 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of $2.31. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $3.10 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.80 per share.

The maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence posted revenue of $5 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.83 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.33 billion, or $6.90 per share. Revenue was reported as $16.68 billion.

Nvidia shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 4.5%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $579.96, more than doubling in the last 12 months.